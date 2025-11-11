What Are Animals Telling Us About The Upcoming New York Winter?
What can the residents of New York's Capital Region expect from the winter of 2025 and 2026? Typically we look to our meteorologists and their advanced satellite systems and Doppler radar for the sun to snow forecasts. Urban legend suggests that the story of winter and other seasonal surprises can also be told by the animal kingdom.
Can the animals around us predict rain, snow, and other weather events? The evidence points to yes!
In addition to our local television weather personalities, people have looked to the Farmers' Almanac for weather predictions and more. After more than 200 years of the publication, the guide announced that they will not be releasing any more editions. So when we need more than our area forecasters where do we turn? Animals!
Long before radar and other forms of technology, farmers would watch the habits of animals to let them know what they are telling us about the weather. Are these patterns and predictions tall tales? Like with any folklore you wonder how much fact or fiction is involved.
Almanac.com says that many animals and humans alike are affected by changes in air pressure. For example, have you ever heard someone say a storm was coming because they can feel it in their bones? When your joints start hurting you’ are feeling the change in atmospheric pressure that comes with an oncoming storm. Animals are no different.
What can we expect from this Winter season? More importantly, what can the animals tell us about what lies ahead?
Can These Animals Predict Weather?
Gallery Credit: Karolyi
10 Largest Snowfalls On Record In Albany
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff
Everything You Need To Know For Snowmobiling In WNY
Gallery Credit: Clay Moden