What can the residents of New York's Capital Region expect from the winter of 2025 and 2026? Typically we look to our meteorologists and their advanced satellite systems and Doppler radar for the sun to snow forecasts. Urban legend suggests that the story of winter and other seasonal surprises can also be told by the animal kingdom.

Can the animals around us predict rain, snow, and other weather events? The evidence points to yes!

Get our free mobile app

In addition to our local television weather personalities, people have looked to the Farmers' Almanac for weather predictions and more. After more than 200 years of the publication, the guide announced that they will not be releasing any more editions. So when we need more than our area forecasters where do we turn? Animals!

Long before radar and other forms of technology, farmers would watch the habits of animals to let them know what they are telling us about the weather. Are these patterns and predictions tall tales? Like with any folklore you wonder how much fact or fiction is involved.

518 News, animal weather predictions, New York, Winter Photo by Ray Hennessy on Unsplash loading...

Almanac.com says that many animals and humans alike are affected by changes in air pressure. For example, have you ever heard someone say a storm was coming because they can feel it in their bones? When your joints start hurting you’ are feeling the change in atmospheric pressure that comes with an oncoming storm. Animals are no different.

What can we expect from this Winter season? More importantly, what can the animals tell us about what lies ahead?

Can These Animals Predict Weather? Folklore or forecast? You be the judge. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

10 Largest Snowfalls On Record In Albany If snow removal were a sport, Upstate New York would be to shoveling what Madison Square Garden is to basketball. Yes, we get a fair amount of snow, but for the most part, it is no big deal—except when we are talking feet instead of inches. These are snow storms in Albany when it was a big deal! Here are the 10 largest snowfalls on record in Albany according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff