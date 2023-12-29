10 Celebrities Spotted Around New York State In 2023, How Close Were You?

Celebrities live, work and play in New York State so it's no surprise that there have been several celebrity encounters in 2023. Here are the Top 15 New York State Celebrity Encounters of 2023.

JIM CARREY - In October actor Jim Carrey visited Sound Healings Adirondacks for a Soundbath.

ALEX RODRIGUEZ - In July former Major League Baseball player A-Rod was spotted at The Merc, 430 Broadway in Saratoga.

JASON MOMOA - November 14th at The Colony in Woodstock, NY.

COLE HAUSER - Actor Cole Hauser, best known as Rip Wheeler on the Paramount + television series Yellowstone, was seen taking in a Syracuse University men's basketball game in January.

ROBERT PATTINSON - The Batman actor, also known for his role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight movies, enjoyed a meal at Cinnamon in Rhinebeck, NY.

BEN STILLER - The 'Night At the Museum' actor was spotted at the Utica Train Station. Word is Stiller is the Executive Producer on an Apple TV series called 'Severance' said to be shot in Utica.

BILL MURRAY - The Ghostbuster himself was in attendance at MVP Arena in Albany to watch his son Luke Murray help coach the UCONN Huskies men's basketball team in the NCAA tournament.

Iona v Connecticut Getty Images loading...

ETHAN HAWKE - On July 8th, the 'Dead Poets Society' actor visited Four Brothers Drive-In in Amenia, NY to see the latest 'Indiana Jones' movie.

EUGENE LEVY - Many celebs have been spotted having a meal at Pastabilities Armory Square in Syracuse and in April it was Eugene Levy's turn.��

CARLOS SANTANA - On August 9th musician Carlos Santana was spotted at Frank Guido's restaurant in Kingston, NY.

KELSEY GRAMMER - Cheers! In February Kelsey Grammer showed up to Belleayre Mountain Resort in the Catskills to tend bar.

DAVE PORTNOY - The 'One Bite Everybody Knows the Rules' guy from Barstool Sports canvased Upstate New York in 2023.

MICHAEL DOUGLAS - Alright, this wasn't in New York but it was right next door in the Berkshires. Hollywood royalty Michael Douglas was at The Rusty Anchor in Pittsfield, MA. to film a new movie.

JEFFREY DEAN MORGAN - In October Jeffrey Dean Morgan was spotted in Rhinebeck, NY spending the day with a family and taking in the sights.

