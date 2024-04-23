Wildfire Alert Issued for Parts of Upstate New York, Here’s What We Know

The weather forecast today in Upstate New York is calling for dry, windy conditions. That combination isn't ideal during this time of year.

Dry and windy conditions can, in extreme situations, lead to the spread of wildfires in rural areas, which is why the National Weather Service has issued a wildfire alert for parts of Central/Upstate New York on Tuesday.

The following counties were named by the NWS earlier Tuesday morning as part of their alert:

Northern Oneida-Yates-Seneca-Southern Cayuga-Onondaga-Steuben- Schuyler-Chemung-Tompkins-Madison-Southern Oneida-Cortland- Chenango-Otsego-Tioga-Broome-Delaware-Sullivan

In the areas named above, as well as other areas closer to the Capital Region, wind gusts of 20-30 MPH are expected. Combine those gusts with low humidity percentages, and before you know it, our area becomes susceptible to wildfires.

Tuesday's wildfire alert comes on top of the annual statewide burn ban, which is put in place each year from mid-March through mid-May. This specific alert is expected to be very temporary, as per New York Upstate, rain is expected in the area on Tuesday night.

Wildfires were a major topic of conversation in Upstate New York in 2023. Smoke from wildfires happening in the southern part of Canada travelled south to the United States, leaving us with eerily-colored skies across the state.

A New York Yankees' game was even postponed due to the smoke issues around Yankee Stadium at the time. Smoke also led to the cancellation of races at Belmont Park on the weekend of the running of the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

