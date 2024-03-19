200 Kohl’s Locations to Welcome New Babies“R”Us Section

Kohl's locations across the US will be adding a new section to their stores with a familiar name.

Kohl's Announces Partnership with Babies“R”Us

According to a press release on March 12th, 2024, Kohl's shared a new partnership with WHP Global, the company behind Babies“R”Us. Their goal is to bring new baby gear to "millions of growing families across the country."

Babies“R”Us locations inside Kohl's stores will range from 750 - 2,500 square feet of dedicated space. Much like what some Kohl's locations have done with Sephora. The plan is to have the first Babies"R"Us location opened in Kohl's by August with additional plans to roll out "approximately 200 stores in fall 2024."

What To Expect at New Babies"R"Us Locations at Kohl's

The press release adds that the new Babies"R"Us space will "complement Kohl’s existing assortment of baby apparel which will be adjacent to the new offerings, creating a comprehensive baby shop for customers."

Brands like Carters, Craco, Chicco, Boppy, and Fisher-Price will all be available at the Kohl's Babies"R"Us locations.

With that being said, Kohl's will become the "exclusive retailer for the Babies"R"Us at Kohl's registry online" which will bring a wide "array of baby gifting options"

Will Babies“R”Us Open in Hudson Valley Kohl's Stores?

We reached out to Kohl's and asked if any of the Hudson Valley locations will be one of the 200 stores getting a Babies R Us section. Leah Cotton, an advisor for corporate communications at Kohl's told us:

At this time, we don't have anything further to share beyond what was included in the press release. We'll be sure to let you know when we have more details about locations.

Several Hudson Valley Kohl's locations include Wappingers Falls, Newburgh, Middletown, Kingston, Hudson, Brewster, Central Valley, and Bedford Hills.

The Wappingers Falls Kohl's location used to share a plaza with Babies R Us before they closed. The old Babies"R"Us locations are now the ReStore of Habitat Dutchess store.

