Just because you have never seen something doesn't mean it doesn't exist. There are plenty of mysteries in the world that only a few people can claim they have seen.

It would be considered ridiculous if everyone in the world had to see something to verify its existence. I realize in the age of artificial intelligence we all need to be more suspect of things that don't seem real, but Bigfoot is an exception to that practice.

Learn More About Bigfoot in New York

Long before there was Photoshop people have been accused of faking pictures of Bigfoot, the Loch Ness Monster, and our New York version of Nessy, Champ the creature believed to live in Lake Champlain.

Who's to say if any or all of these elusive creatures are real or not? Science regularly uncovers things that they didn't know existed or at least thought had gone extinct. So open your mind for a minute to the possibility that some if not all of the creatures that have been labeled myths might exist.

Bigfoot Researchers of the Hudson Valley Hold a Talk in Red Hook, New York

I suggest you start with Bigfoot. Out of all the mythic creatures in the world, Bigfoot may be the most popular and the most sighted. Don't take my word for it, instead check in with Bigfoot Researchers of the Hudson Valley.

This Saturday from 4 PM to 6 PM you can attend the Squatch Talk at The Barn Taproom in Red Hook, New York to get your questions answered by two Bigfoot researchers. Gayle J. Beatty, Founder and Lead Researcher of Bigfoot Researchers of the Hudson Valley along with Emily Fleur a Citizen Scientist from The Forest Fleur will both share the evidence they have gathered over the years that Bigfoot is out there even in New York.

Enjoy discovering the Barn Taproom at Greig Farm 229 Pitcher Lane in Red Hook while discovering that you may not be alone in our Hudson Valley woods. Church St. Catering will be on hand for food plus there will be Sasquatch and UFO items you can buy.

