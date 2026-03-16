The Feds are trying to combat human trafficking across the country and here in New York, right in Rockland County, a couple is facing some serious accusations.

Two Rockland County residents were arrested and charged in a disturbing case involving alleged exploitation and coercion.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and the FBI, Tyron Dumel, aka “Boogie,” 28, of Pearl River, and Nicole Dumel, 30, of Pearl River, were arrested March 11, in connection with a sex trafficking operation based in Rockland County, New York.

Federal Investigation into Human Trafficking

According to federal prosecutors, the Dumels reportedly "recruited and controlled victims through manipulation and coercion, forcing them to engage in commercial sex acts," using social media to recruit women.

Officials say the investigation involved multiple law enforcement agencies working together to identify and stop the alleged trafficking operation.

“The message from New York families is clear: stop the sex trafficking,” said U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton. “It is corroding our communities. Since August 2025, the defendants have allegedly conspired to traffic at least 10 women to engage in commercial sex. In furtherance of that operation, Tyron Dumel allegedly exerted ruthless control over sex trafficking victims through lies, intimidation, violence, and psychological abuse, while he and Nicole Dumel allegedly reaped thousands of dollars in profits. This kind of conduct should shock the conscience of every New Yorker, and it will not be tolerated. This Office and our law enforcement partners are committed to bringing the perpetrators of such crimes to justice.”

Rockland County Sex-Trafficking Ring Spans Cross-Country

According to the eight page indictment against the couple, between August 2025 and February 2026, the Dumels recruited women to engage in prostitution through "the Dumel Trafficking Operation” which Tryon reportedly advertised on a popular social media platform.

Tryon is accused of transporting at least ten women to locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Arizona, Tennessee, and Michigan, among other places, "to engage, at his direction and under his supervision, in commercial sex."

Tyron is accused of using force, fraud, and coercion to get the women to engage in commercial sex acts.

The indictment states, Tyron is also accused of: physically assaulting, threatening violence, using pepper spray, raping, 'branding' the women with tattoos, withholding, and threatening to withhold, food, and lying about proceeds from the sex acts performed by the women.

Also as part of the Dumel Trafficking Operation, the indictment states Nicole reportedly agreed to set up an online account that Tyron used to post the commercial sex advertisements; edit digital photographs of at least one woman to make advertisements; and then receive electronic funds transfers to accounts she controlled and then route the money to joint accounts owned by the Dumels.

Nicole reportedly received thousands of dollars in proceeds from commercial sex acts conducted as part of the DumelTrafficking Opeation.

“These defendants allegedly operated a human trafficking network in which Tyron Dumel forced victims to engage in sexual acts for profit through physical and psychological coercion, while Nicole Dumel collected their illicit proceeds,” said FBI Assistant Director in Charge James C. Barnacle, Jr. ‘The Dumels allegedly exploited and abused nearly a dozen women across the country to generate a twisted cash flow. The FBI will target human traffickers who abuse and torment victims for personal enrichment.”

Tyron Dumel is charged with:

one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison,

one count of transportation for purposes of prostitution, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison,

and one count of conspiracy to transport individuals for purposes of prostitution, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Nicole Dumel is charged with:

one count of conspiracy to transport individuals for purposes of prostitution, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.