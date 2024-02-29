One New York McDonald’s to Offer Rare Menu Items For One Day Only

A Hudson Valley McDonald's location will be serving up rare menu items unavailable anywhere else for just one day only.

Who remembers the McDLT? How about the Big 'N Tasty? McDonald's has had some pretty amazing menu items that have disappeared throughout the years, never to return again. While some fan favorites like the McRib tend to pop up for a limited time, other beloved burgers, sides and desserts have simply vanished from existence.

Wappingers Falls McDonald's Offers Rare Menu Items

On Wednesday, the McDonald's on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls, New York announced that it would be offering three "exclusive" items that would be available for just one day only.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This is not the first time the franchise, which also operates the new McDonald's on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie, has strayed from the corporate menu. Back in July, the owners revealed that they were selling the hard-to-find McDonald's Birthday Cakes. A limited number of the throwback treats were made available in either vanilla or chocolate.

Earlier this month, the Poughkeepsie location also made news after jumping the gun on the restaurant chain's popular Shamrock Shake. The Route 9 McDonald's announced that it was putting the Shamrock Shake on sale three days earlier than the company's official release as a special Groundhog Day promotion.

Wappingers Falls New York McDonald's/A.Boris loading...

Wappingers Falls, New York McDonald's Special One-Day-Only Menu

On Saturday, March 2 the McDonald's on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls will be adding three rare items to its menu. The special treats are in honor of the Dutchess County St. Patrick's Day Parade that will be taking place in the village.

According to the restaurant's Facebook page, visitors to the Route 9 location will be able to purchase Shamrock Hot Chocolate, Shamrock Mocha and Shamrock Cookies.

Based on the famous McDonald's Shamrock Shake, minty versions of the fast food chain's hot chocolate and mocha coffee drink were briefly offered at McDonald's locations after being unveiled in 2017.

Facebook/Your Local Wappinger's McDonald's Facebook/Your Local Wappinger's McDonald's loading...

A third treat, which may be a first for any McDonad's location, is a Shamrock Cookie. We were unable to find any evidence of McDonald's ever offering a Shamrock Cookie. A photo of the treat shows what appears to be a standard Chocolate Chip Cookie with green sprinkles on top. It's unclear if the cookie will also be flavored with McDonald's signature Shamrock mint flavoring.

How to Order Rare Menu Items at Wappingers McDonald's

It's unlikely that these one-day-only items will be available to pre-order on the McDonald's app. When the Poughkeepsie location released the Shamrock Shake earlier than the rest of the country, the item was only available to purchase in person at the counter or drive-thru.

Wappingers Poughkeepsie New York Google Maps loading...

In addition to Shamrock Cookies, Shamrock Hot Chocolate and Shamrock Mocha, the Wappingers Location is also promoting boxes of hot coffee, Shamrock Shakes and the Shamrock Oreo McFlurry as items paradegoers may want to pick up to enjoy during the festivities on Saturday.

10 Fast Food Restaurants We Want In New York State Fast food restaurants that we want in New York State.