Small Plane Crashes On New York Highway

Morning motorists in New York were in for quite a shock, as officials say a plane crash landed on a busy highway. ABC7 New York says the plane was attempting to turn around and head back towards the airport it previously departed from, when the crash occurred.

An investigation is currently underway by the Federal Aviation Administration, and the National Transportation Safety Board.

A somewhat similar incident happened in another part of New York state back in November 2023. WIVB had reported that a single-engine plane made an emergency landing on Route 417 in Cattaraugus County.

State Police said that an investigation determined the single prop airplane was experiencing mechanical issues, and the pilot and only occupant, a 21-year-old man from Maine, attempted an emergency landing on State Route 417.

Plane Crashes in Suffolk County

ABC reports that a single-engine plane crashed on the Southern State Parkway late Tuesday morning. The small plane, which ABC says was a Piper PA-28, landed on Route 109 in East Farmingdale, Long Island.

New York State Police says that the plane crashed on the eastbound shoulder, as both occupants of the plane were transported to local hospitals to be treated for minor injuries.

ABC says that the flight took off from Republic Airport just before 10 AM, but was seen flying very low in the sky while trying to return to the airport. The pilot had reported engine failure, reports ABC7.

The plane has since been safely removed, according to State Police.