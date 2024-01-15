Deputies say two men and two women were involved in a fight at a New York state Walmart. Offcials say the altercation broke out in the food section of the Walmart right before closing time Tuesday night. The matter is still under investigation, as sources say no arrests have been made at this time due to lack of cooperation.

Fight at New York State Walmart Leads to Injury

The Post Standard says that a person was hurt in a fight that saw bottles and cans being thrown back and forth at a Walmart Superstore. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out late Tuesday in the food section at the Walmart in Rome, NY.

Employees told WKTV that the two males started arguing when one pulled a knife. Offcials say the other man responded by throwing a bottle at the man with the knife. The Post Standard says that the altercation escalated, as both men then started throwing bottles and cans at each other. Deputies says that store employees separated the parties, with one person suffering a cut.

WSYR says that all four left the Walmart, but were later found in town that night. Police say the subjects were all uncooperative.

New York State Woman Allegedly Hit and Bit Someone Over Game of Volleyball

New York State police said in a press release that troopers responded to to Ampersand Bay Resort in Saranac Lake over reports of a dispute. Once on scene, officials determined that a 45-year-old woman had been involved in a verbal argument that escalated and turned physical.

State police say the suspect had struck the victim in the face three times and even bit the other person causing a laceration.

The issue? According to State police, it was all over "the rules and regulations of volleyball." Misty May-Treanor she is not. Police say the suspect was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the town court for a later date.