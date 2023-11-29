This Jaw-Dropping Temple is Just an Hour from New York

Just when you think you've seen it all...

There's never a shortage of activities to do or beautiful sights to see in New York. From the Manhattan skyline to Niagara Falls and everything in between, there are some serious tourist attractions (you can even look inside a living cow here). There's one place, however, that has somehow been flying under the radar.

The Second-Largest Hindu Temple in the World is an Hour from New York

Just a short drive from New York stands one of the most impressive structures not only in the country, but the entire world. The gorgeous compound is called BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, and it's the second-largest Hindu temple on the planet. Here's how you can visit.

The Second-Largest Hindu Temple in the World

One of the most surprising things about BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir isn't the 49-foot bronze statue (below), the immaculately-carved pillars, or even the incredible stone temple itself. It's the fact that most New Yorkers have no idea that BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir even exists.

Visting BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir from New York

The temple, located in Robbinsville, NJ, is only an hour-long car ride from New York, making it the perfect destination for day-trippers looking to visit something a little different. Not only can you spend time learning about another culture and religion, but the temple can also be viewed as a work of art.

Taking the Train to BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir

There's several ways to visit BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir. Drivers can easily find the sprawling temple off the New Jersey Turnpike, and it is located roughly fifteen minutes from the NJ Transit Princeton Junction train station, which is just a few short stops from New York City's Penn Station.

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir is located at 112 North Main Street in Robbinsville, NJ and is open every day except Tuesdays. More information, including for group or school tours, can be found here. Check out some more road trip destinations below.

