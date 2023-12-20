Taylor Swift Should Open a Tree Nursery in Upstate New York

Taylor Swift has a massive fanbase but her excessive travelling has drawn a lot of criticism. Here is how she can get some good press.

Her fanbase is huge and among her followers there are fans who try to track her every move. Apparently some fans track Swift's flights based on her Instagram posts.

According to The New Daily, environmental activists used the travel data collected and determined that the emissions created from her flights created reached nearly 140 tonness of carbon. It was then determined that Taylor Swift would have to plant just over 2,000 trees and grow them for 10 years in order to offset the emissions released into the earth’s atmosphere from her constant transportation.

Critics are using this information and having a field day with Swift.

I think there is a pretty easy solution to this issue that Swift is having. Taylor Swift is no stranger to Upstate New York. She recorded an album in the area and she even was a part of a movie project that was filmed in the Upstate New York region

If she needs to grow trees then the logical next step should be for Taylor Swift to open up a tree farm or nursery around here. She could call it Taylor's Trees. It would shut down the haters and be a fantastic PR move.

In ten years you could get your Christmas Tree from Taylor Swift. Where did you get your Christmas Tree, Swift's Saplings?

