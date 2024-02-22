Mind-Blowing: The 5 Richest Towns In New York Revealed

A word of caution: this list isn't for the faint of heart.

Bloomberg has released their list of the 50 wealthiest towns in America, and a staggering amount are right here in New York.

New York State Dominates "Wealthiest" List

Surprisingly, even in the era of tech billionaires, the majority of wealthy towns are still in the northeast. Over 30% of the towns in the top 50 were located in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut. Here's who made the top 5 in New York:

Rye, NY is New York State's 5th-Wealthiest Town

Rye, NY was listed by Bloomberg as the 29th richest town in the country, and the fifth-richest town in New York. With an average household income of $276,177, the Westchester County town seems to have the dough rolling in. Not as much, however, as their neighbor a few miles to the east.

Greenville, NY is New York State's 4th-Wealthiest Town

Greenville, NY - more commonly known as Edgemont, NY - is another moneybags Westchester county. Not to be confused with the Hudson Valley, NY town of Greenville in Green County, this wealthy town has an average household income of $279,820.

Larchmont, NY is New York State's 3rd-Wealthiest Town

Larchmont, NY is the 15th-richest town in the country according to Bloomberg and the third-richest town in New York state. A popular vacation destination, the coastal town just a few short miles from Manhattan has been popular for people with money to burn for more than a century. The current average household income for Larchmont is reported as $313,568.

Bronxville, NY is New York State's 2nd-Wealthiest Town

Bronxville, NY is listed as the ninth-wealthiest town in the country and second-wealthiest in New York, and with an average household income of $340,448, it may be more affordable for most New Yorkers to visit Bronxville than live there. Those who can afford to buy in Bronxville are usually drawn by its close proximity to New York City as well as their strong school system. On to #1...

Scarsdale, NY is New York State's Wealthiest Town

Scarsdale, NY has moved one spot up on the "wealthiest" list since they last appeared, with Bloomberg naming the flush town the second-wealthiest in the country and the most wealthy town in New York, with an average household income of $417,335. But let's get back to the Hudson Valley...

While no town in the Hudson Valley, NY made the list, it hasn't stopped real estate developers from marketing to buyers with millions to spend. Check out the most expensive house for sale in Dutchess County, NY history below, and keep scrolling to check out the modern Kingston, NY castle that even comes with a secret tunnel.

