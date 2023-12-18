Major Quaker Oats Product Recall, Check Your Pantries
The Quaker Oats Company announced the recall of specific granola bars and granola cereals. The products impacted are sold in outlets throughout the United States.
Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed below and dispose of them. The Quaker Oats Company is also offering reimbursements for any of the recalled products.
The products are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.
Below are the lists of products that Quaker Oats are recalling. Protect yourself and your family by seeing the products that were potentially affected. You can also call Quaker Consumer Relations at 1-800-492-9322 for more information or product reimbursement.
List of Recalled Quaker Oats Granola Bar Products
The following products that have a Best Before date of June 3rd, 2024 and any earlier date have been recalled:
- Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Chocolate Chip
- Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Cookies & Cream
- Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Peanut Butter
Chocolate Chip
- Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar
variety
The following products that have a Best Before date of August 2nd, 2024 and any earlier date have been recalled:
- Quaker Big Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip
- Quaker Big Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
- Quaker Big Chewy Bars Variety Pack
- Quaker Chewy Bars and Dipps Variety Pack
- Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Holiday Minis
- Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Halloween Minis
- Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Spring Minis
- Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Valentine Minis
- Quaker Chewy Bars Dark Chocolate Chunk
- Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chunk
- Quaker Chewy Bars Oatmeal Raisin
- Quaker Chewy Bars S’mores
- Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Birthday Blast
- Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Summer Night S’mores
The following products that have a Best Before date of September 1st, 2024 and any earlier date have been recalled:
- Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
The following products that have a Best Before date of October 1st, 2024 and any earlier date have been recalled:
- Quaker Chewy Dipps Chocolate Chip
- Quaker Chewy Dipps Peanut Butter
List of Recalled Quaker Oats Granola Cereal Products
The following products that have a Best Before date of January 9, 2024 and any earlier date have been recalled:
- Quaker Protein Granola Oats, Chocolate, and Almonds Flavor
The following products that have a Best Before date of June 3rd, 2024 and any earlier date have been recalled:
- Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins and Almonds Cereal
The following products that have a Best Before date of September 1st, 2024 and any earlier date have been recalled:
- Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins and Almonds Cereal
- Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey and Almonds Cereal
- Quaker Puffed Granola Blueberry Vanilla Cereal
- Quaker Puffed Granola Apple Cinnamon Cereal
List of Recalled Quaker Oats Granola Bars Included in the Following Snack Boxes
The following products that have a Best Before date of March 12, 2024 and any earlier date have been recalled:
- Frito-Lay Snacks variety pack with Quaker Chewy
- Frito-Lay Chips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars variety pack
- Crunchy & Chewy Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars variety pack
- Lunch Box Mix, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars variety pack
- Frito-Lay Popped & Baked Chips with Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars variety pack
- Frito-Lay Snack Time Favorites with Baked, Smartfood, SunChips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars variety pack
- Tasty Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Nuts, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars variety pack
- Ultimate Flavor Snack Care Package, Variety Assortment of chips, cookies, crackers, and more
The following products that have a Best Before date of June 3rd, 2024 and any earlier date have been recalled:
- Quaker Chocolatey Favorites Snack Mix
- Quaker On The Go Snack Mix
You can visit Quaker Granola Recall and see their official statement. While there, you can also request a reimbursement if you have purchased any of the recalled products.
