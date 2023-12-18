The Quaker Oats Company announced the recall of specific granola bars and granola cereals. The products impacted are sold in outlets throughout the United States. Consumers should check their pantries for any of the products listed below and dispose of them. The Quaker Oats Company is also offering reimbursements for any of the recalled products. The products are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Below are the lists of products that Quaker Oats are recalling. Protect yourself and your family by seeing the products that were potentially affected. You can also call Quaker Consumer Relations at 1-800-492-9322 for more information or product reimbursement.

The following products that have a Best Before date of June 3rd, 2024 and any earlier date have been recalled:

Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Chocolate Chip

Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Cookies & Cream

Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Peanut Butter

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar

variety

The following products that have a Best Before date of August 2nd, 2024 and any earlier date have been recalled:

Quaker Big Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip

Quaker Big Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

Quaker Big Chewy Bars Variety Pack

Quaker Chewy Bars and Dipps Variety Pack

Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Holiday Minis

Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Halloween Minis

Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Spring Minis

Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Valentine Minis

Quaker Chewy Bars Dark Chocolate Chunk

Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chunk

Quaker Chewy Bars Oatmeal Raisin

Quaker Chewy Bars S’mores

Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Birthday Blast

Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Summer Night S’mores

The following products that have a Best Before date of September 1st, 2024 and any earlier date have been recalled:

Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

The following products that have a Best Before date of October 1st, 2024 and any earlier date have been recalled:

Quaker Chewy Dipps Chocolate Chip

Quaker Chewy Dipps Peanut Butter

The following products that have a Best Before date of January 9, 2024 and any earlier date have been recalled:

Quaker Protein Granola Oats, Chocolate, and Almonds Flavor

The following products that have a Best Before date of June 3rd, 2024 and any earlier date have been recalled:

Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins and Almonds Cereal

The following products that have a Best Before date of September 1st, 2024 and any earlier date have been recalled:

Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins and Almonds Cereal

Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey and Almonds Cereal

Quaker Puffed Granola Blueberry Vanilla Cereal

Quaker Puffed Granola Apple Cinnamon Cereal

The following products that have a Best Before date of March 12, 2024 and any earlier date have been recalled:

Frito-Lay Snacks variety pack with Quaker Chewy

Frito-Lay Chips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars variety pack

Crunchy & Chewy Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars variety pack

Lunch Box Mix, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars variety pack

Frito-Lay Popped & Baked Chips with Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars variety pack

Frito-Lay Snack Time Favorites with Baked, Smartfood, SunChips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars variety pack

Tasty Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Nuts, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars variety pack

Ultimate Flavor Snack Care Package, Variety Assortment of chips, cookies, crackers, and more

The following products that have a Best Before date of June 3rd, 2024 and any earlier date have been recalled:

Quaker Chocolatey Favorites Snack Mix

Quaker On The Go Snack Mix

You can visit Quaker Granola Recall and see their official statement. While there, you can also request a reimbursement if you have purchased any of the recalled products.

