New York City Ranks 2nd Safest Place During Zombie Outbreak

I'm sorry but I don't believe this for a second.

I don't know what it is but America is obsessed with zombies. AMC basically runs entirely off of shows where the premise has the undead walking the earth.

Between The Walking Dead, Night of the Living Dead, Dawn of the Dead, Day of the Dead, Return of the Living Dead and Fear of the Walking Dead it looks like we love the dead and the idea that they could overrun the living population at any moment.

Could you survive a zombie apocalypse? If you did survive the initial outbreak how would you get by long term? I know it seems like a dumb question but there's a good chance that you have thought about it once or twice while watching a scary movie. There's enough interest in the conversation that there's even a zombie survival guide available on Amazon.

New York City ranks second in zombie apocalypse survival scenario?

If there were a zombie outbreak there is a high probability that New York City would be one of the first major cities to be infected. According to Lawnlove, New York City would be the 2nd safest city in the nation from an outbreak. I love New York but I have to call this judgement into question. As a horror movie fan I disagree with the methodology.

They judged 200 cities by things like the amount of healthcare clinics, shopping centers, sporting goods store and how easy the cities were to travel by foot. All things that are fine on a regular day but once the zombies are here there will be a complete societal breakdown. The stores will be mobbed, you won't want to walk the streets and the healthcare facilities will not be able to help the zombie virus. New York City is also densely populated.

I don't think the city would do well during the zombie outbreak. They will most likely flee to upstate and fast.

As for me I'll be hiding in an abandoned prison. Or maybe that's what I want you to think.