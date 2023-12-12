How to Play on New York’s Biggest Skee-Ball for Christmas

One of the coolest holiday experiences is just a short driver from the Hudson Valley, and it includes skating, Santa Claus, and New York's largest skee-ball game.

There's a reason so many Christmas movies are set in New York. From the natural beauty of the upstate forests to the twinkling lights of New York City, there's no denying the magic in the Empire State. Here's how to have one of the most memorable holiday experiences available.

The Santa Clauses Winter Wonderland in New York

The skee-ball (or as they've branded it, "Reindeer Ski-Ball) is part of The Santa Clauses Winter Wonderland, a holiday experience sponsored by Disney on the rooftop at New York City's Pier 17. The 65,000 square-foot space not only has multiple attractions to celebrate the season, but fantastic views of the city as well.

Christmas Experience on the Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City

New Yorkers who have yet to experience the rooftop at Pier 17 are missing out on an iconic experience. From concerts to this month's Christmas celebration, visitors can see 365-degree views of the city, with the Statue of Liberty, the Brooklyn Bridge, and the Empire State Building all within view. But back to skee-ball...

Play New York's Largest Skee-Ball Game

While most patrons may be focused on skating on the synthetic ice rink or roasting marshmallows before meeting Santa Claus, New York residents who have spent any time at a boardwalk arcade might be more interested in what is branded as "New York City's largest Skee-Ball". You won't win any tickets, but you might just catch a snowflake on your tongue instead.

Tickets for the attraction starts at $15, with VIP tickets that include skate rental, hot chocolate, a special lounge, and more also available. The rooftop is open select dates through Sunday, December 24th. Check out another epic New York Christmas destination below.

