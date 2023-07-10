New Barney Movie Geared Towards Adults

First they ruined Winnie the Pooh and now they're after Barney.

I really hope this story doesn't ruin your day or your childhood for that matter.

Do you remember watching Barney & Friends when you got home from school? The big purple dinosaur has a special place in the hearts of a lot of kids who grew up in the 90's. If you are not familiar Barney the Dinosaur is a fictional character from the children's television show Barney & Friends which aired for 14 seasons. He's a lovable purple T-rex who teaches kids valuable lessons about friendship and educational topics through songs and dance.

He helped us learn to pick up after ourselves and that we're all one happy family.

More details have been announced about an upcoming film about Barney.

If you grew up with the big purple dinosaur then you might be excited for this movie. It also might disappoint you because apparently it will be geared towards adults. Could Barney be the main character in a future horror movie?

The Twitter universe isn't exactly delighted that one of their favorite childhood television shows is getting an adult themed reboot. It looks like some people wish it would remain innocent.