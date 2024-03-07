Mystery Solved: Why Landmarks Are Lit Up Red In New York State
We've learned why landmarks are lit up red across New York State.
Did you see any New York State landmarks lit up red on Wednesday, March 6?
Reason Landmarks Are Lit Red In New York State
If so, you may have wondered why. The following landmarks were lit up red on Wednesday:
Warning: New York River, Drinking Source To Millions Most Polluted In US
Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park
Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
One World Trade Center
Empire State Plaza
State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
Niagara Falls
Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct
MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station
Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
Moynihan Train Hall
Albany International Airport Gateway
Lake Placid Olympic Center
Kosciuszko Bridge
The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
State Education Building
Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Landmarks Lit Red For American Red Cross Month
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the landmarks are lit red in honor of American Red Cross Month.
Read More: Massive National Bank Closing Many Branches In New York State
"When our state faces emergencies or crises, the American Red Cross stands ready to support New Yorkers with services and programs," Governor Hochul said. "As we illuminate State landmarks in red, we’re recognizing the invaluable work of every volunteer and member across the entire American Red Cross organization as they continue to serve communities across New York."
27 Images of Upstate New York's Most Magnificent Landmarks
Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany
Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays