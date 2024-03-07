Mystery Solved: Why Landmarks Are Lit Up Red In New York State

Mystery Solved: Why Landmarks Are Lit Up Red In New York State

Getty Images

We've learned why landmarks are lit up red across New York State.

Did you see any New York State landmarks lit up red on Wednesday, March 6?

Reason Landmarks Are Lit Red In New York State

Getty Images
loading...

If so, you may have wondered why. The following landmarks were lit up red on Wednesday:

Warning: New York River, Drinking Source To Millions Most Polluted In US

  • Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park

  • Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

  • One World Trade Center

  • Empire State Plaza

  • State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

  • Niagara Falls

  • Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

  • MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

  • Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

  • Moynihan Train Hall

  • Albany International Airport Gateway

  • Lake Placid Olympic Center

  • Kosciuszko Bridge

  • The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

  • State Education Building

  • Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Getty Images
loading...

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Landmarks Lit Red For American Red Cross Month

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the landmarks are lit red in honor of American Red Cross Month.

Read More: Massive National Bank Closing Many Branches In New York State

getty images/ canva
loading...

"When our state faces emergencies or crises, the American Red Cross stands ready to support New Yorkers with services and programs," Governor Hochul said. "As we illuminate State landmarks in red, we’re recognizing the invaluable work of every volunteer and member across the entire American Red Cross organization as they continue to serve communities across New York."

27 Images of Upstate New York's Most Magnificent Landmarks

I've lived here my entire life, and I'm not sure I realized just how beautiful the Empire State truly is. There's no shortage of stunning landscapes and breathtaking views throughout the great State of New York.

It doesn't matter where you live, or where you travel, New York residents are never far from a gorgeous beach, a picturesque state park, or an awe-inspiring mountain.

In 2018, a photographer named Demetri Andritsakis made a 3-and-a-half-minute drone video highlighting many of New York's breathtaking views called "Upstate New York By Air".

Andritsakis submitted it to the 2018 New York State Fair Drone Film Festival, and deservedly so, he received a Gold Medal honor for his aerial work throughout upstate New York.

From the Adirondacks to the Catskills, Albany to Buffalo, and everything worth seeing in between, check out these spectacular pics featuring 27 of the Most Magnificent Landmarks in Upstate New York.

Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

 

Giant Horror Plant

A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.

The 10 Best Counties To Live In New York State

Is your hometown's county considered by Niche one of the best in New York State?

Filed Under: Erie Canal, new york, new york state, facebook, Us, New Yorkers, kathy hochul, red cross, new york news, state
Categories: Utica-Rome News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR