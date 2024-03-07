Mystery Solved: Why Landmarks Are Lit Up Red In New York State

We've learned why landmarks are lit up red across New York State.

Did you see any New York State landmarks lit up red on Wednesday, March 6?

Reason Landmarks Are Lit Red In New York State

Security Increased In New York City After Attacks In Paris Getty Images loading...

If so, you may have wondered why. The following landmarks were lit up red on Wednesday:

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

One World Trade Center

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Albany International Airport Gateway

Lake Placid Olympic Center

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Building Lights Turn Red In Honor Of World AIDS Day Getty Images loading...

Landmarks Lit Red For American Red Cross Month

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the landmarks are lit red in honor of American Red Cross Month.

getty images/ canva getty images/ canva loading...

"When our state faces emergencies or crises, the American Red Cross stands ready to support New Yorkers with services and programs," Governor Hochul said. "As we illuminate State landmarks in red, we’re recognizing the invaluable work of every volunteer and member across the entire American Red Cross organization as they continue to serve communities across New York."

