How Often Should You Wash Your Towel?

I bet most men are failing miserable at this task.

You take a shower and dry off. What happens to your towel afterwards? Does it get thrown in the hamper or does it end up on a rack in the bathroom to be reused after your next shower? If you do hang it up how long does it stay there? How often do you wash your dirty bath towels? I'm sure men and women both answer this question completely different.

I don't speak for all men but I don't think this is a big priority for us. When you get out of the shower you are clean so how dirty could your towel possibly be, right? We wouldn't wear the same shirt or pants for 5 days in a row but some people go a week or longer without switching out their bath towel. According to Good Housekeeping, almost 50% of the people surveyed said they go a full week before they'll retire a towel.

You may be even more surprised to find out that almost 10% of people who were surveyed admitted that they went almost a month without washing them.

Good Housekeeping reports that your bath towel should be washed after 3 or 4 uses. Does anyone do that? You should because these towels carry a lot of bacteria. According to Mind Body Green, a microbiologist looked into this and discovered that these towels hold a lot of fecal bacteria.

If you didn't wash your towels regularly before will you now after hearing that

