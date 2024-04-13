Remember When a Goat Got Stuck On a New York Bridge?

Recent rescues in the northeast have dug up a viral police operation from 2020... do you remember when New York State Police (NYSP) helped rescue a curious goat that had managed to get stuck underneath a local bridge?

It's almost four years to the day since officers helped bring the goat back to earth after it had found a way to wander out on girders underneath a bridge in Marcy, NY (below). Incredibly, this isn't the only example of this kind of rescue.

Back in 2020, New York State Police helped rescue a goat stranded underneath a Marcy, NY bridge Back in 2020, New York State Police helped rescue a goat stranded underneath a Marcy, NY bridge (NYSPolice via Twitter) loading...

Goat Stuck Under Bridge in New York State

With the hashtag of "#YouveGoatToBeKiddingMe, the NYSP shared multiple photos on Twitter of the rescue of an animal that must have thought it was more at home on high mountain peaks than a farmyard (below). A nearly identical rescue also happened across the border in Pennsylvania.

More Goats Got Stuck on a Pennsylvania Bridge

Six years ago in neighboring Pennsylvania, two goats got the fright of their lives after becoming stuck on a bridge waaaay higher than the mission in New York state (below). Weirdly, both of these rescues happened in the month of April.

Back in 2018, two goats got stuck high up on a bridge on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Back in 2018, two goats got stuck high up on a bridge on the Pennsylvania Turnpike (Pennsylvania Turnpike via Facebook) loading...

Goats Rescued on the Pennsylvania Turnpike

"Six years ago today, two goats became famous after they were rescued while huddled together on the PA Turnpike’s Mahoning River Bridge", the Pennsylvania Turnpike recently shared on Facebook. While the goats were rescues in a similar manner, the operation looked far more dangerous (below). Now let's travel to Missouri...

Rescue crews in Pennsylvania executed a dangerous rescue mission to help two goats stuck on a Pennsylvania bridge Rescue crews in Pennsylvania executed a dangerous rescue mission to help two goats stuck on a Pennsylvania bridge (Pennsylvania Turnpike via Facebook) loading...

Another Goat Stuck on a Bridge in Kansas City, MO

Just this week, another goat became stuck on an overpass, this time in Kansas City, MO. To add to the coincidence, the goat (an actual mountain goat this time) was also rescued in the month of April.

Get our free mobile app

While there doesn't seem to be any connection with goats stranding themselves on bridges on the same month, it only adds to the weirdness of the entire situation. Luckily, there's a predator hiding underneath nearly every single Hudson Valley, NY bridge that could act as a deterrent to any other curious hooved explorers. But the next time you lose a goat, you may have to look up.

Unique Maine Airbnb on a Dairy Farm Lets You Snuggle With Adorable Goats Get a taste of farm life in this beautiful barn with access to animals, gardens, and cheesemaking. Gallery Credit: Meghan Morrison