Can You Name All 23 of the Best Regional Dishes from New York?

New York has been known to create and reinvent some of the most popular dishes out there! A lot of that is due to the fact that New York was a hub of immigration for generations. New York City has a rich history of welcoming immigrants and was once the epicenter of mass migration to the U.S.: It has been estimated that close to 40 percent of all current U.S. citizens can trace at least one of their ancestors to Ellis Island.

According to National Geographic, New York’s food scene has been shaped by waves of immigration, meaning you can learn the history of its people by eating your way around the city. There may be no other city in the world whose history can be told through its food as plainly as New York’s can. Its food landscape can be peeled back to reveal successive waves of immigrants, each adjusting their national cuisine to fit their new home.

The Best Regional Dishes of New York

We asked on our social media, "What is the best regional dish in New York?" You answered in droves, hitting us up on Facebook, Instagram, and on the App! These are the top answers that we received! Honestly, I got so hungry writing up this gallery! Are we missing an iconic New York dish? If so, let us know! Leave a comment on our Facebook page, or message us on the App!

