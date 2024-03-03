Upstate Legends! The Most Famous Movie Theatre in the Adirondacks!
What becomes a legend most? How about a historic 100+ year old movie theatre tucked away in an Adirondack Mountain village that retains its fantastic history in both architecture and substance, and has a big surprise in store for those who venture inside!
The beautiful Strand Theatre, located in the heart of tourist mecca Old Forge, NY, has stood as a glittering village sentinel for over a century, beckoning movie goers with a dazzling over-hanging Art Deco movie marquee, and with an interior that is seemingly wrapped in amber, still exuding the glory and glamour of when it first opened in 1923.
All in a small town way, of course.
The Strand is wonderful. It still shows first run movies, still has a couple of nostalgic, comfortable screening rooms, still has some of the best movie popcorn you will ever have, and (drum roll please) it still has a big secret to tell inside!
The owners of the Strand, Bob and Helen, are sturdy custodians of this snow globe of nostalgia. They are also camera collectors. And they put their collection right out front for all to see. Hundreds of cameras dating back 50, 60, and even more years, line the shelves, walls, exhibit cases, and even can be found on the ceiling of this venerable movie palace. So is it a movie theatre or is it a camera museum?
It is both!
Thousands visit Old Forge each year (mostly in the summer). If you are one of these visitors I would strongly suggest you peek your head in the front door when you pass the Strand next time. Better yet, walk in, say hi, grab a box of fresh popcorn from the vintage popper, and have a look around.
You won't believe it!
For more in our series of Upstate Legends! keep scrolling after this gallery!
