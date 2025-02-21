It’s Hard To Pass An Upstate NY Restaurant Called “The Old Mill”

(Photo): The Old Mill Restaurant (Roxbury, NY) via Facebook

It is hard to pass up a restaurant called the "old mill." I know I can't.

Upstate New York is rife with old mills, gristmills, or mill houses from the bygone era. Some of these buildings reach back 200 years or more. And, as you will see in this gallery we found a selection of these buildings that live on in the form of a restaurant, tavern, inn, and even a brewery. And all in Upstate New York.

Some of these places are quite legendary. One of them, The Old Mill in Mount Upton, New York has even been called "one of the ten most famous old school restaurants in New York State." Some of these are (naturally) along a small river where the mill, grist mill, or whatever milling was done there, can still be seen.

Each of these places in the gallery carries the name "mill" in its official business name. Each of the ones here has a direct link to their social media site so you can visit them, check for directions, menu suggestions, and hours.

Since the word "mill" is so frequently seen in the name of a restaurant, we no doubt have missed a few. So if you know of a restaurant or eatery, big or small, in Upstate New York that goes by the name "old mill," "grist mill," "mill house," or something similar please visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out. We really do want to hear from you!

(Note: we do not include places known as cider mills. There are plenty of these type mills throughout the region and we may visit them in the fall season when they are cranking away!)

Grab a Sip and a Bite at These "Old Mill" Restaurants in Upstate New York There is something catchy about a place called something like the "old mill," or the "old grist mill." Lord knows Upstate New York has plenty of mills around, many of them as old as 200 years. And we have found a few that have been transformed into restaurants, breweries, and other places to dine and drink. Some are legendary and were really old mills of some kind or another. Others have just thrown in the towel and called their business "the old mill" because they like the sound of it. After all, it is hard to resist pulling off the road at an "old mill." Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio