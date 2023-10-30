Binghamton Univ. Classes Cancelled During Police Investigation
Classes at Binghamton University were cancelled Monday while police investigated an incident outside the library tower building on the Vestal campus.
Temporary fencing was erected around the north side of the 15-story structure, which is the tallest building on the Binghamton University campus.
University police and other school support workers were posted at the scene Monday morning. They would not comment on the nature of the incident.
This alert was posted on the Binghamton University website at 8:56 a.m.: "Campus Police are actively investigating an incident that occurred outside the Bartle Library Tower. There is no danger to the campus or community."
An updated alert was added at 9:23 a.m.: "Classes are canceled today Oct. 30, due to the ongoing investigation outside the Bartle Library Tower. There is no danger to the campus or community. More information will be forthcoming."
A statement on the website posted around 10:45 a.m. indicated the investigation at the library tower had been completed and the scene had been cleared.
Contact WNBF News reporter Bob Joseph: bob@wnbf.com. For breaking news and updates on developing stories, follow @BinghamtonNow on Twitter.
