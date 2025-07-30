Fall kicks off on Monday, September 22 at exactly 2:19 p.m. And if you’ve been craving cooler weather after the hot and humid summer we’ve had across the Northeast, you’re not alone. So the big questions are: when do we finally cool off and when will that first snowflake fall?

Let’s take a closer look at what the Farmers' Almanac says Fall 2025 might have in store for New York and our neighbors across the Northeast.

A Mix of Warm and Wet to Start

September isn’t diving straight into flannel and firepit weather just yet. Expect a tug of war between lingering summer warmth and approaching fall systems. Early in the month, there’s a chance we’ll see some strong thunderstorms, especially around Labor Day weekend. And yes, there’s even a notable hurricane threat possible along the Atlantic coast during the first half of September.

By mid to late September, we’ll start feeling that classic crisp fall air, but don’t pack away your fans just yet. Warm, humid days will still sneak in here and there, especially downstate and along the Hudson Valley.

October Could Bring Our First Flakes

If you’re in upstate New York, especially around the Adirondacks or Catskills, you might want to keep an eye out for early snow by mid-October. The rest of the state will feel a noticeable dip in temps too, especially by Halloween, when kids might need more than just a light jacket over their costumes.

The middle of October could get stormy, with gusty winds and steady rain sweeping across much of the Northeast. It's a good time to check your gutters and grab your umbrella. But mixed in will be those sunny, sweater-perfect days we all live for in fall.

November Feels More Like Winter

By the time November rolls in, the Farmers' Almanac says it’ll feel like Fall has clocked out and winter has clocked in. Expect more consistent cold spells, especially across central and upstate New York. Snowfall will become more common, particularly around the Finger Lakes, Western New York, and even into parts of the Capital Region.

The week of Thanksgiving is shaping up to be a little unpredictable. We could see a messy combo of light snow and cold rain, which might slow down travel plans, but forecasters say things may clear up just in time to gather around the table.

Where Will It Be Coldest?

New Yorkers living in the interior parts of the state, from the Southern Tier to the North Country, will feel the chill most intensely. By late October and into November, overnight temps could dip well below freezing. People closer to New York City and Long Island will still feel cooler conditions, but the harshest cold will likely stay north and west.

Rainy Days Ahead, Snow Not Far Behind

If you’re wondering when to expect the first “real” snowfall where you live, here’s the general idea: the Adirondacks and higher elevations could see snow in early October, while lower elevations and cities like Syracuse, Albany, and Binghamton may get their first measurable snow by mid to late October. By November, snow chances increase dramatically across the entire state.

Rain will also be a big part of our Fall story. The Northeast is expected to be one of the wetter regions this season, so you’ll want to keep those rain boots by the door.

Fall 2025 Has a Little of Everything

From summer like humidity to sudden snow squalls, Fall 2025 is shaping up to be a true mixed bag for New York and the Northeast. So whether you're planning a scenic drive to check out peak foliage, getting the kids ready for Halloween, or prepping your house for Thanksgiving, be ready for anything because the only thing predictable about this fall is how unpredictable it’s going to be.

