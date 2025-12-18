If you’ve ever stood in front of your Christmas tree, admiring the glow of those twinkling lights, you might be surprised to learn that this magical tradition began right here in New York. In 1882, a man named Edward Hibberd Johnson, living and working in New York State, had an idea that would change the way we celebrate the holidays forever.

The New York Inventor Who Saw Christmas Differently

Johnson wasn’t just anyone. He was a close friend and business partner of Thomas Edison, which meant he understood electricity long before most people even considered bringing it into their homes. While decorating for Christmas one year, he realized he could turn Edison’s new light bulbs into something extraordinary.

The First Electrically Lit Christmas Tree

Instead of using candles like everyone else, Johnson created a string of 80 small bulbs in red, white, and blue. He wrapped them carefully around the Christmas tree in his parlor window. When he plugged them in, his entire neighborhood stopped in its tracks. People had never seen anything like it. His tree didn’t just shine, it glowed with a kind of magic that made you want to stand there and stare.

A Safer Way to Celebrate Christmas

Before Johnson’s invention, families used real candles to decorate their trees. The candles looked pretty but were incredibly dangerous. Fires were common, and families often kept buckets of water nearby just in case things went wrong. Johnson knew there had to be a safer way. By replacing flames with electric bulbs, he took a tradition that had been risky for centuries and made it not only safer but more beautiful.

The Spark That Traveled Far Beyond New York

Word spread quickly. Newspapers wrote about the spectacular glowing tree in Johnson’s window, and people traveled from around the area just to catch a glimpse. What started as a small New York experiment soon grew into a nationwide fascination. Before long, electric Christmas lights became the must-have decoration of the holiday season.

A New York Innovation That Still Lights Our Homes

It’s amazing to think that the lights we hang today, the ones we wrap around trees, wind along railings, and drape across porches, all started with one New Yorker who wanted to bring a little more joy and a lot more safety to the holidays. Johnson’s idea didn’t just change Christmas in New York. It brightened the entire world.

And every December, when your tree lights up the room, you’re carrying on a tradition that started right here at home.

