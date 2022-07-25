10,000 Pounds Of Pizza Dough Being Recalled Across The Country

If you are a pizza lover like most of us, you should check your freezer because there has been a massive pizza dough recall.

First, it was peanut butter, then it was blueberries, and now it is pizza dough. Ready Dough Pizza has issued a recall for over 10,000 pounds of pepperoni pizzas because they didn't get inspected by the USDA.

EXTRA: Jif Issues Massive Peanut Butter Recall

According to the federal government, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall after routine surveillance discovered the problems. They found that the pepperoni pizza from Ready Dough Pizza did not have the USDA mark of inspection.

Ready Dough Pizza produced the pepperoni pizza products from January 12th, 2022 through July 13th, 2022. The items recalled include 14-oz. box packages containing “PIZZA CUBANA CUBAN STYLE PEPPERONI PIZZA”

The USDA also found that the products were made with products that people are allergic to and not labeled correctly. The recalled pizza products contain milk, wheat, and soybeans. These products are known food allergens that could possibly cause life-threatening reactions to people that are allergic to these items.

According to the report, some of the products also did not have an ingredient label. Others even had the wrong ingredient label.

EXTRA: Blueberries are being recalled across the United States.

If you are allergic to these items and ingested these items you could get tingling or itching in the mouth, hives, itching, or eczema, swelling of the lips, face, tongue, and throat or other parts of the body, wheezing, nasal congestion, or trouble breathing, abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting, dizziness, lightheadedness, or fainting.

Products Involved in July 2022 Dog Treat Recall The following dog treats are part of a July 2022 recall due to the treats being tainted with salmonella. Anyone with any of these products is urged to contact Stormberg at stormbergship@gmail.com immediately with all pertinent product information. Additionally, consumers can call Stormberg Monday through Saturday from 3:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 919-947-6011.

The Five Largest Food Recalls in History That Shocked Americans Some recalls stand out above the rest because of their magnitude. These are five food recalls that were so serious that they caught the collective attention of the nation.