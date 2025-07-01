Spring means a new beginning. And not just for the emergence of leaves, grass, weeds, and anything else that grows out of the ground, trees, or whatever, once the temperatures begin to rise.

This is also the time of the year when new wildlife, well, come to life! Fawns, baby birds, and so many other offspring are coming to life during the spring season.

And with that, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reminds New Yorkers (and visitors as well), while appreciating wildlife that you may encounter, do so from a safe distance and resist the urge to touch or move young wildlife.

Young wildlife may appear to be abandoned, but don't be fooled; the parents are often close by. Well-intentioned interference can pose risks to animals and humans as well.

Spring’s warmer weather brings with it more sightings and encounters with wildlife, especially young birds and other animals. While some might think these baby animals need assistance, human interactions with wildlife typically do more harm than good. Please remember, if you care, leave it there. - NYS DEC Acting Commissioner Amanda Lefton.

Here is something that you can do if you encounter an injured or obviously orphaned animal in New York State: contact a trained and NYS DEC licensed wildlife rehabilitator.

The NYS DEC notes that these wildlife rehabilitators are the only people legally allowed to receive and treat distressed wildlife. These rehabilitators are experienced, have the expertise, and facilities to treat and release wild animals.

Also, with the increased risk of rabies in mammals, like skunks, foxes, raccoons, or bats, do not touch or get close to the infected animal. If you observe wildlife that appears to be behaving abnormally, contact your region's NYS DEC wildlife office or an Environmental Conservation Police Officer.

For more information on wildlife health, visit NYS DEC’s wildlife webpage.

