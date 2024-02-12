Upstate, New York Spot Does Your Ex Dirty for $5

There's a hilarious new trend that's sweeping the world of animal rescues this Valentine's Day. If you're bitter over a messy breakup, you can donate towards a mess being made by kitty cats all over your ex's name.

Get our free mobile app

I heard about this during a national morning news broadcast, and hoped that this was being done locally. I very quickly found a local shelter all in on the game, and was not disappointed. This is an absolute scream of a fundraiser.

Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley via Facebook Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley via Facebook loading...

A Facebook post from the Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley located in Howes Cave, NY reads: "You could be bitter, or you could be bitter and supporting animals in need!

Do you have an ex, friend, or family member that’s done you wrong? For a $5 donation to the animal shelter, we’ll write the name of that person in our litterbox. On Valentine’s Day we’ll provide the box to our community cat room cats to do their business in! We’ll be taking pictures and videos for all to see of course!"

Call the undertaker, I am all the way dead and buried.

Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley via Facebook Animal Shelter of Schoharie Valley via Facebook loading...

Then there's the comments, oh so many comments. Anthony F. said "Will you accept tiny pictures to put in." and Nancy C. said "Frankly, I'd pay more!! This is great!". Then there was Nacole S. with "How many names can we send ? I have a list!". Finally, Mary C. entered the chat with: "Honestly 5 dollars well spent. I'm honored to be pood on by a kitty." Uh...yeah...that's all you, Miss Mary!

If you'd like to be part of the fun, please click this link or call (518) 296-8390.