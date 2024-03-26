Town of Oneonta, New York Man Nabbed on Drug Charges

The Otsego County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a Town of Oneonta man following a drug investigation.

Cotty K. Hubbard, 24, was arrested on March 25th, 2024 after investigating drug activity in the Town of Oneonta. After a November 2022 call that was responded to by Otsego County deputies and New York State Police for suspicious activity, an investigation revealed that Hubbard was taking part in drug activity. At that time, Hubbard was issued an appearance ticket for a future court appearance.

A deeper investigation brought to light that Hubbard had 226 glassine envelopes containing a mixture of heroin and fentanyl. Six grams of cocaine were also found. In addition, a shoulder bag containing hypodermic needles, smoking devices, and digital scales were discovered.

A sealed indictment was applied for and received in August of 2023 for Hubbard. On March 25th, 2024 Hubbard was found in the Town of Oneonta by troopers with the New York State Police. He was later turned over to Otsego County deputies in connection with the sealed indictment. Hubbard was arraigned at the Otsego County Court and released on his own recognizance. Future court dates and appearances have not been released.

In New York, criminal sale of a controlled substance is considered a class B felony with a prison sentence of up to 25 years. Fines of up to $30,000 may be imposed as well.

Hubbard is charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell – B Felony and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance with an aggregate weight – C Felony.