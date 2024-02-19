Susquehanna SPCA Pet of the Week – Dasher

Meet the Susquehanna SPCA “Pet of the Week” – her name is Dasher. Each week on Thursday mornings at 8:30 am on Classic Hits 103.1fm, Josh will host Allison Hungerford, licensed Vet Tech at the Susquehanna SPCA, who will tell us all about a special dog or cat at the shelter looking for its forever home which has been overlooked by visitors for some reason. Many times, it's because many animals are shy while in the shelter because it can be a stressful situation! Once adopted, many cats and dogs warm right up to their owners.

Get our free mobile app

Susquehanna SPCA Susquehanna SPCA loading...

This week we are going to feature Dasher, an adult female cat who is searching for her forever home. Dasher is a lovely, 4-year-old lady. Dasher was initially quite shy, as she is from a tough home, but he has grown to trust us and has since shown us her true personality. She loves people and will come out when anyone opens the door to her room. She also get along well with other cats. Dasher is looking for a chill home that will give her time and space to adjust at her pace. What a pretty kitty!

To meet Molly or any of the other adoptable dogs and cats, give the SQSPCA a call at 607-547-8111 to schedule a time to visit for convenience and for more personal attention from staff, although walk-ins are welcome.

Many thanks to the "Pet of the Week" sponsor: Five Star Subaru, dog-tested, dog-approved, located at 331 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY.