Susquehanna SPCA Pet of the Week – Bam Bam

Meet the Susquehanna SPCA Pet of the Week – his name is Bam Bam. Every Thursday morning on WZOZ, Allison Hungerford, licensed Vet Tech at the Susquehanna SPCA, will tell us all about a special dog or cat at the shelter looking for its forever home.

Susquehanna SPCA via Facebook

Bam Bam is a handsome 1-year-old gentleman. Just look at that face. Who could resist such a well dressed specimen?

To meet Bam Bam or any of the other adoptable dogs and cats, give the SQSPCA a call at 607-547-8111 to schedule a time to visit for convenience and for more personal attention from staff, although walk-ins are welcome.

