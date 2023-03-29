Ames Department Store, Returning to New York or Just A Hoax?

You can't believe everything you see on social media. Much of the time we assume that what we see and hear from Twitter, Facebook or even Instagram is legit but every once and a while you need to take a closer look.

For approximately 2 months a Twitter account identifying as Ames Department Stores has been teasing the return of the once popular brand. Could we see Ames in the Capital Region, Hudson Valley or Upstate New York? Or is this just a hoax?

The 'return of Ames' rumors began in December and that was followed by press coverage. Earlier this month the Twitter account linked to Ames Department Stores released updates and answered some questions about the return of the store but much of the information is vague.

The Twitter account suggests that Ames is returning but hasn't said where and when. They say they are committed to offer

products

through their

online

store but now, due to a service provider issue, they are postponing until March.

This Twitter account seems to be the only source of news regarding Ames. There doesn't appear to be a website, Facebook page or Instagram. Does this mean Ames is not returning? No, but it has hopeful shoppers starting to question the news. As we approach April 1st, some are wondering if this is an April Fools prank.

Hoping this isn't a hoax, starting to sound like the haters were right - silverxsilver