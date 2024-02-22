Happy Margarita Day, Otsego County, New York!
Happy National Margarita Day!
Loosely defined, a margarita is a cocktail that contains tequila, triple sec, and lime juice. Some recipes call for simple syrup to be added as well as a salt or sugar rimmed glass. Legend has it that the beverage was invented in 1938 by a bartender who wanted to play tribute to a Mexican showgirl by the name of Rita de la Rosa.
According to nationalmargaritaday.com: "National Margarita Day is celebrated every year on February 22, and it’s the perfect time to enjoy this classic cocktail. Whether you prefer a classic Margarita or something with a little more kick, there’s no denying that this cocktail is perfect for any occasion."
If you want to prepare the cocktail on its special day, there are a few key things to remember. Lime juice is the linchpin of making a great marg. Take the time to squeeze fresh juice instead of bottled. Using top shelf tequila and triple sec will make for an amazingly tasty beverage.
As I'm a purist when it comes to cuisine, I suggest pairing your margs with simple, yet authentic Mexican dishes. Making carnitas, braised or simmered pork that falls apart like pulled pork is super easy, though it takes a while to cook. Strong, smoky salsas will also complement the citrus nose of the drink. My protip is to get some solid mole, put it in a bowl, and warm up quality tortilla chips for dipping. To enhance the citrus flavors, try your hand at either fish or shrimp ceviche.