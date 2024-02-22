Happy Margarita Day, Otsego County, New York!

Happy National Margarita Day!

Loosely defined, a margarita is a cocktail that contains tequila, triple sec, and lime juice. Some recipes call for simple syrup to be added as well as a salt or sugar rimmed glass. Legend has it that the beverage was invented in 1938 by a bartender who wanted to play tribute to a Mexican showgirl by the name of Rita de la Rosa.

According to nationalmargaritaday.com: "National Margarita Day is celebrated every year on February 22, and it’s the perfect time to enjoy this classic cocktail. Whether you prefer a classic Margarita or something with a little more kick, there’s no denying that this cocktail is perfect for any occasion."

Photo by Brian Jones on Unsplash Photo by Brian Jones on Unsplash loading...

If you want to prepare the cocktail on its special day, there are a few key things to remember. Lime juice is the linchpin of making a great marg. Take the time to squeeze fresh juice instead of bottled. Using top shelf tequila and triple sec will make for an amazingly tasty beverage.

As I'm a purist when it comes to cuisine, I suggest pairing your margs with simple, yet authentic Mexican dishes. Making carnitas, braised or simmered pork that falls apart like pulled pork is super easy, though it takes a while to cook. Strong, smoky salsas will also complement the citrus nose of the drink. My protip is to get some solid mole, put it in a bowl, and warm up quality tortilla chips for dipping. To enhance the citrus flavors, try your hand at either fish or shrimp ceviche.