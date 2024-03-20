Susquehanna SPCA Pet of the Week – Hailey

Meet the Susquehanna SPCA Pet of the Week – her name is Hailey. Every Thursday morning on WZOZ, Allison Hungerford, licensed Vet Tech at the Susquehanna SPCA, will tell us all about a special dog or cat at the shelter looking for its forever home.

Get our free mobile app

Susquehanna SPCA Susquehanna SPCA loading...

This week we are going to feature Hailey, an 8-month-old pup who is ready to find her family! Hailey came to the SQSPCA after being found as a stray with her mom and siblings. This pretty girl is quite shy when she meets new people, but with the company of another confident dog, she warms up very quickly! In her new home, Hailey would benefit from a doggie sibling like this to help her build her confidence. Hailey has been in a few foster homes and has been working on house training and loves her crate. Folks interested in adopting Hailey should give the SQSPCA a call at 607-547-8111 for more information!

Folks interested in adopting Indy should give the SQSPCA a call at 607-547-8111 to make an appointment to meet him! Also be sure to check out their website or petfinder for more adoptable animals.

Don't forget to check out our other SQSPCA featured Pets Of The Week.

Many thanks to the Pet of the Week sponsor: Five Star Subaru, dog-tested, dog-approved, located at 331 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY.