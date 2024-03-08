Oneonta New York’s Foothills Presents A Truly Disappointing Event

I'm sitting here baffled and bewildered by what just came across my newsfeed. With lack of regard and adherence to good taste, Oneonta's Foothills Performing Arts Center just announced what will surely be an absolute disaster of an event.

Unless you've been living under a rock, you might have heard about the doomed "Willy Wonka Experience" in Glasgow, Scotland that opened last month and very quickly shuttered. What was billed as an immersive Willy Wonka experience turned out to be nothing of the sort. Slapped together in an old warehouse with nothing more than paltry decorations and random costumes, the event made worldwide news.

Attendees and their children expected chocolate fountains and general merriment for around $45 were instead handed a half cup of lemonade and a jelly bean or two. Savage.

Now, the Foothills Performing Arts Center is entering the chat with a just announced re-creation of the soul sucking event right here in Oneonta on March 31, 2024 from 6-9pm. If you want to view paradise.... you'll have to look for it somewhere else!

The event page proclaims that "Foothills is proud to bring you the most disappointing, pathetic event you have ever witnessed! The Authentic "Willy's Chocolate Experience" Experience!

The unenthusiastic actors will be grossly underprepared! The decorations and set dressings, deeply underwhelming! There will be NO chocolate, and to drink? Why you will get half a cup of warm lemonade, of course! Jellybeans!? We've got a few! Limit 1 bean per person!"

While this might seem like the goof of goofs, this is not a joke, though we all wish it was, and will be "intentionally sad, disappointing, and terrible." The event will have it's own version of "the Unknown" character, a masked figure that lives in the walls and is also a chocolatier. I have so many questions.

You can find the event page here, but don't expect much... Also, I'll totally see you there, in costume, reveling in the absolute nonsense.