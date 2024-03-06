Susquehanna SPCA Pet of the Week – Batman

Meet the Susquehanna SPCA Pet of the Week – his name is Batman. Every Thursday morning on WZOZ, Allison Hungerford, licensed Vet Tech at the Susquehanna SPCA, will tell us all about a special dog or cat at the shelter looking for its forever home.

This week we are going to feature Batman, a 4-year-old kitty who is one handsome boy! He is the king of the SQSPCA community cat room that he resides in and can almost always be found taking a snooze. Batman gets along well with other cats, but is firm about his personal space and boundaries. Just look at that little goatee!

To meet Batman or any of the other adoptable dogs and cats, give the SQSPCA a call at 607-547-8111 to schedule a time to visit for convenience and for more personal attention from staff, although walk-ins are welcome.

Many thanks to the Pet of the Week sponsor: Five Star Subaru, dog-tested, dog-approved, located at 331 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY.