Retro Decor Found At Rome Sale

Who doesn't love a good time capsule?

Some time capsules are buried in the ground by a previous generation just waiting for the future humanoids to dig up and be so impressed by a newspaper and a roller skate key (look it up). Happily for us, some are much easier to access and we can get ourselves a piece of them

When I first saw this Estate Sale happening in Rome this weekend all I could think of is that it feels like a time capsule. Not a far away time, but it definitely has a certain feel from a certain time.

Something about this couch and that table lamp just screamed a bygone era to me. It reminds me of my grandmother's home and instantly feels comforting and warm. And that is just what one wants to feel in their home. I may be jealous of the person who takes this couch home with them.

It appears that all the wood in this bedfarm and the dresser is a match and I am blown away by that level of detail. I have 5 different colors of wood in my bedroom so the fact that this feels like a full bedroom set is just wonderful to me. I may have to think about this for my guest room.

I have a soft spot in my heart for drop leaf tables. I make no excuses for this.

If I were a real man, I would already own something like this. I have always wanted to get into carpentry. Cue someone writing to me on our app that this thing has nothing to do with carpentry and I am only showing my ignorance. I wouldn't be surprised.

If any of this looks like you need it in your home, the sale at 6565 Lamphere rd begins at 9 on Friday morning. Perhaps I will see you there.

