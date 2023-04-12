Progressive Metal Legends Dream Theater Announce NY Date

It's time to get your Prog on.

New York Progressive Metal legends Dream Theater have announced their new on the road festival, Dreamsonic 2023. This festival sees the band going across North America with support from Devin Townshend and Animals As Leaders.

The band is not forgetting about their hometown crowd. They will be playing The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 28. Anytime anyone plays the Garden it is a special occasion. Dream Theater is no exception.

Dream Theater was formed in 1985 and achieved mega success with their second album Images & Words in 1992. Their song "Pull me Under" was a smash at rock radio and on MTV. Having a hit was a double edged sword for the band as their hit invited more label expectations of having another rather than allowing the band to find themselves and their evolution.

1999 saw the band release their first opus without label interference. Metropolis 2: Scenes From a Memory would see the band start an upward momentum that continues to this day. The artistic freedom granted to them has spawned many more classic releases over the last 20 years.

A band known for their virtuoso abilities and their lengthy songs may not be the typical formula for rock n roll success. But Dream Theater's rabid fanbase has kept them defying the odds for over 30 years.

