Kiss To Release NY Recorded Historic Live Album – Were You There?

As an avid concert goer, I have attended my fair share of very memorable evenings of great rock n roll. They often live in my memory only and in the moment. Of course, now we have cell phones and youtube videos that allow us to relive these moments. But the in-arena sound is never as good as a professionally recorded live album or video. Very few things elicit a louder cheer than when a band says, "We are recording tonight."

I am fortunate enough to have attended a few of these special nights. The Rolling Stones released a VHS of their Voodoo Lounge Tour filmed at Giants Stadium, and I was in the very top row cheering on my heroes. Former Motley Crue singer John Corabi recorded his "Live 94 One Night in Nashville" album and I can be heard singing along to the classic "Misunderstood" from the back of the room.

Ann Wilson performed a fantastic set in Nashville, and I was front row center for it as she streamed it online via her website.

Def Leppard and Taylor Swift collaborated for a CMT Crossroads special and if you look hard enough in the right moment when the camera pans the crowd, you can see my arms. When Def Leppard performed their first Las Vegas Residency, I was there for the 2 nights they recorded the accompanying live album and blu ray disc.

It is easier for bands to release these albums now as recording them doesn't require miles of film and tape. Some bands are also checking their vaults for the stuff that did indeed get that old school treatment. Kiss is no exception, and they are about to release a live album of some significance to the band's history. And maybe, you were there.

1984 saw Kiss in an uneven period. The makeup and 2 original members were gone, and the guitarist job was a bit unstable. They recorded the album Animalize with guitarist Mark St John and filmed the video for "Heaven's on Fire". But it wasn't long into the tour before St Joh began to have issues with his hand rendering him unable to play. With the "show must go on" Kiss mentality, they brough in Bruce Kulick and continued on with St John always in the wings in case he was able to join the band. He was not able to and was soon let go. Very few shows took place with him on guitar, and many had never heard what the band sounded like live with him.

Until now.

April 7 is the day many in the Kiss Army have waited almost 40 years for. Kiss – Off the Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, New York, 1984 will be released on vinyl and digital formats. This is a soundboard recording and with it being recorded in Poughkeepsie, i have to think someone was there and can tell us what they remember about it. What was it like to see a lineup of a huge band that many people don't even remember existed? If you were there, please let me know. I'm ready for the firsthand account of this lost show.

