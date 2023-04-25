Is Central New York In Another Dimension?

While watching the annual Twilight Zone Marathon on New Year's Day, I was struck by the fact that there seemed to be many references to New York. We aren't just talking about the city either. I went about trying to figure out why this was.

In what may be old information to you, dear reader, but was new to me, Rod Serling, creator of The Twilight Zone, was born in Syracuse. He also grew up in the Binghamton area, so he remained local. Even as he entered the workplace, he taught at Ithaca College. Rod was a proud New Yorker and fed that love into the show he created that has endured all these years later.

I decided to try to figure out just how many issues had references to this area and was surprised to find quite a few, with the help of my own knowledge of the show as well as a user on tapatalk.com.

Get our free mobile app

Check out these local moments from a dimension of sound, a dimension of sight, a dimension of mind.

Mirror Image

In this episode, you can't help but be bombarded by the New York references. As it takes place in a travel station, there is no shortage of mentions of various places and towns in the area.

CBS CBS loading...

CBS CBS loading...

CBS CBS loading...

On Thursday We Leave For Home

In an episode where colonists made the mistake of going to a planet not quite suitable for living, they reminisce about the places on Earth they loved most.

CBS CBS loading...

CBS CBS loading...

The Bard

This episode finds a woman who loves baseball perhaps a bit too much, mistakes our protagonist for a former minor league ball player.

CBS CBS loading...

The Midnight Sun

Escape is the name of the game in this classic episode. And the local landmarks get some love.

CBS CBS loading...

CBS CBS loading...

The Odyssey Of Flight 33

Another absolute classic of a plane that travels not just through the air, but through time.

CBS CBS loading...

CBS CBS loading...

25 Films And TV Shows Filmed In The Hudson Valley Since 2020 Here is a list that's been complied of the 25 films and tv shows that have been filmed in the Hudson Valley since 2020.

$1 Million Orchard Park Home Looks Like It Belongs on HGTV This $1 million home for sale in Orchard Park looks like it could be featured on HGTV.