Duran Duran To Bring their Ordinary World to CNY

Rock N Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Duran Duran are hitting the road this summer. In the wake of their latest album Future Past, they are embarking on the 26 date Future Past North American Tour. Beginning in Napa Valley in May, the tour will see them criss crossing the continent brining their music to their longtime fans.

September 3 will see the English rockers hitting CMAC in Canandaigua, New York with Bastille and Nile Rogers & Chic as supporting guests.

The general on sale begins on February 16.

Duran Duran has provided over 40 years of hits such as "Hungry Like The Wolf", "Rio", "Ordinary World" and "Come Undone". With over 100 million records sold, the band is showing no signs of slowing down after their induction into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

