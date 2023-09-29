Clinton New York Church Having a Rummage Sale

Today is the last day to check out the rummage sale at The Clinton United Methodist Church.

I have to say, it is worth the stop to check out the things you can find.

First of all, the people were so helpful and kind. There are a few things with set prices, but for the most part, all they are asking is a donation.

The proceeds from the sale were going to local mission programs in the community. So it was best to be generous.

But what treasures were there to be found?

It was hard not to leave with this pandemic relic. Utilizing the Rolling Stones tongue to remind people to get tested was a bold move and I was here for it.

Folding bikes are so cool. Easy transport and storage. I passed on this, though I regretted it instantly.

So many clothes. There was a lot of older items as well as newer and all in decent condition. If you have time to browse, you could walk away with some gems.

Check that blast from the past tag. Bradlees is a nostalgic favorite and I almost bought this Animated Santa Claus just for the sticker.

Retro exercise equipment just hits different. And this bike is so brown. Let's not forget how brown the 80s really were. Neon may be how those who didn't experience the 80s think they looked, but I assure you, there was so much brown to be had.

Friday is your last chance to find your own treasures. Good luck and happy hunting.

