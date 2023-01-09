Fire officials are still working to determine the cause of a fire that broke out at a former Central New York church that gained notoriety after a child was beaten to death there several years ago.

New Hartford fire crews, along with members of several other area agencies, responded to the fire at around 10:00 p.m. Sunday night at former Word of Life Church on Oneida Street in Chadwicks. There are no reports of injury and it is unclear if anyone was living at the converted school house or if the building is still in use.

The structure had been home to Word of Life Church before members and the group's pastor were involved in the beating of two teenaged brothers back in 2015, resulting the death of one.

Nineteen-year-old Lucas Leonard and his brother Christopher, 17, endured a several hour beating at the hands of church member, including their own parents, over allegations that the pair had molested another young church member. Soon after the interrogation and physical assault, referred to by church members as a 'counseling session' Lucas Leonard died from his injuries.

A total of nine members, including the boys' parents and the church's pastor, Tiffanie Irwin, would face prison time of the incident on charges ranging from assault and gang assault to manslaughter.

