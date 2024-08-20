The wait is almost over before you can taste one of the most delicious apple ciders in the Mohawk Valley.

One by one, Central New York's famous cider mill scene is waking up and opening their doors to sell the best apple cider donuts money can buy.

One cider mill, which will officially celebrate 97 years of producing top rated apple cider, has started the official countdown to when they will be back open for business.

Clinton Cider Mill, which has maintained the same cider making process since 1927, announced it'll officially start its season this week. Get ready for opening day because this year it'll be on Thursday, August 22.

Clinton Cider Mill's products deviate slightly from what cider fans usually expect with this sweet, autumnal beverage. This mill adds some 100% pear juice into its apple squeeze drink, which gives it a unique but ultra delicious and crisp flavor.

What I enjoyed most about their cider was it wasn't mouth-numbingly sweet and had just the right balance between fruity flavor and spice.

Fans are also looking to get their hands on the cider mill's freshly baked delectable donuts, which come in plain or a cinnamon coated variety. Best eaten warm, their donuts are lite, airy, and full of flavor - making it impossible to only eat one.

It's a little bit euphoric when you bite into a donut that's fresh off the belt and the cinnamon sugar creates a slightly crunchy exterior as you bite in.

For those who know, it's best to hit up Clinton Cider Mill earlier than later, as they are known to sell out of their donuts - especially during the weekend.

That said, all you apple cider lovers better set your alarm for Thursday morning because Clinton Cider Mill is officially back open at 10 a.m. sharp.

Where is your favorite apple cider mill? How many years have you been visiting it? Tell us using the station app linked below.

