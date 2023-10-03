Utica Woman Set Vehicle On Fire: Utica Police

Utica Police have charged a city woman with arson after an investigation in to an automobile fire late last month.

Police and fire officials responded to Michael Walsh Apartments on Gray Avenue on September 26th regarding a vehicle on fire in the parking lot. Fire crews extinguished the blaze and no injuries were reported, police said.

After speaking to the owner of the vehicle and conducting a subsequent investigation, police determined the fire was intentionally set and developed a suspect in the case. A few days later, it resulted in the arrest of 37-year-old Amber Henderson.

Henderson is charged with arson in the third-degree.

She was arrested on the charge on September 29th and entered a not guilty plea at arraignment, police said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

