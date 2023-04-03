Upstate UPS Driver Charged with Stealing Veterans Meds

An Upstate New York UPS driver was arrested on Friday after State Police say he's alleged to have stolen prescription medicine intended for veterans. Troopers say, 24-year-old Kyle A. St. Clair, from Watertown, was charged with Petit Larceny and a prohibited acts Section of the Public Health Law, both are misdemeanors. Troopers say St. Clair was arrested on March 30th.

Troopers say, St. Clair is alleged to have stolen prescription medication from three packages while working at a UPS facility located in Watertown, NY in 2022.

The VA Mail Order Pharmacy processes 470,000 prescriptions daily and on every work day over 330,000 Veterans receive a package of prescriptions in the mail, mostly via UPS.

St. Clair was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Jefferson County County Court on April 19th, at 5:30 p.m.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General and the United Parcel Service assisted State Police with the investigation.

The VA Mail Order Pharmacy began shipping prescriptions to veterans in 2009. Since then, the VA has processed millions of prescriptions, 119.7 million outpatient prescriptions in fiscal year 2016 alone. The Department of Veterans Affairs provides approximately 80% of all outpatient prescriptions to Veterans via mail order utilizing the VA Mail Order Pharmacy, which is a system of 7 highly automated pharmacies. The program boasts being one of the most accurate and effective mail order Pharmacy services in the country.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.

25 Not-So-Magical Incidents at Disney Theme Parks From ride malfunctions to guest outbursts and Animatronic fails, these incidents at Disney theme parks were so not Mickey Mouse-approved.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)