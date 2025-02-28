Upstate NY Arrest: Police Seize $400K, Meth, Cocaine, and Long Guns

New York State Police raided a home in rural Upstate New York on suspicion of narcotics activity and they seized guns, drugs, and some $400,000 in cash, police say.

Troopers say back on January 15, 2025, the New York State Police Troop D Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, alongside the Special Operations Response Team, Canine Unit, and uniformed officers, executed a search warrant at 8422 Meadows Road in Annsville, Oneida County. As a result, they say they recovered 12 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, a quantity of cocaine, eight long guns, over $400,000 in U.S. currency, as well as drug packaging materials and scales.

Following an extensive investigation, on February 27, 2025, Troopers located and arrested 53, year-old Ted A. Croniser, from Taberg, NY, at a residence on Glenridge Drive in Annsville. During the arrest, police say 38-year-old Jessica L. Centro, also from Taberg, attempted to conceal Croniser and obstruct the apprehension. As a result, she was also taken into custody.

Troopers say the following charges were made:

Ted A. Croniser: Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree (Class A-II Felony)

Jessica L. Centro: Hindering Prosecution 1st Degree (Class D Felony) and Obstruction of Governmental Administration (Class A Misdemeanor)

Both individuals are currently being held at the Oneida County Jail pending centralized arraignment.

Troopers say additional charges are anticipated as the investigation continues.

Members of the New York State Police Troop D Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, U.S. Marshals (NYNJRFTF), Oneida County Sheriffs Office, Utica Police Department, and Oneida County Probation located and apprehended the primary suspected assisted in the investigation.

