A Utica man is facing charges in connection with a recent shooting that resulted in the victim being paralyzed.

Police say they arrested Tahjer Hicks during a traffic stop on a unrelated incident.

Investigators with Gun Involved Violence Elimination Initiative (GIVE) witnessed a vehicle leaving what police call a 'Hot Spot' location for gun violence, UPD officials said. After pulling the vehicle over, police identified one of the four occupants inside as a Hicks - who was sought in connection with a shooting that occurred on November 12, 2022.

The shooting left the victim paralyzed, police said.

Hicks, via Utica Police Hicks, via Utica Police loading...

Hicks is charged with Robbery in the first-degree and Assault in the first-degree in connection to the November 12 shooting.

Meanwhile, officers also say they located a loaded .380 caliber handgun stuffed in the pants of a woman who was inside the vehicle. Jahnay Hammett, 20, also of Utica is charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm.

Hammett, via Utica Police on Facebook Hammett, via Utica Police on Facebook loading...

Utica Police officials say the investigation into the November 12 shooting is on-going and additional arrests in the case are expected soon.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes only. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

