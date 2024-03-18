When it comes to planning end-of-life care, it's normal to want the best of the best for those you love. According to a new report, there's one nursing home that's miles better than the rest.

Choosing a Nursing Home

Rapid Covid-19 Testing In Cornwall Care Home Allows Long-awaited Contact Between Families Hugh Hastings/Getty Images loading...

There are over 600 nursing homes throughout New York, which provide care for people who don't need to be in the hospital but are otherwise unable to be cared for at home.

It can be overwhelming for those who have to choose one to send a loved one, or pick one for themselves. Some people may feel guilty that they can no longer provide their family member the care they require, so they make it a mission to find the best one possible.

When selecting a nursing home, factors include overall cost, quality of care, quality of staff, distance, and if the person who will be living there actually likes it.

As someone who volunteered at an assisted living center, I have seen first-hand how important it is for residents to enjoy their new home. It determines their ability to make friends and take care of themselves.

While there may be 606 nursing homes in operation across the Empire State, only one can secure the title of being best in New York.

Upstate New York Facility Is #1

Senior Citizens and Pets Work Together at New Mark Care Center Don Ipock/Liaison loading...

According to a new U.S. News & World report, the outlet determined the 56 best nursing homes in New York. Every single entry managed to secure a 5-star rating based on their short and long-term capabilities when it comes to serving its residents.

The report also broke down entries based on the type of care they provide, such as if they are equipped to handle those with Alzheimer's. The survey also revealed the type of ownership of these facilities, such as if it is a nonprofit or owned by a religious organization.

Most importantly, they also revealed whether or not these facilities are located within a hospital or if they're their own separate building.

In the end, the best in New York was a very large facility located in Getzville, which is about a 20 minute drive north of Buffalo

#1 is Beechwood Homes

Nurse helping senior woman walk at nursing home Ridofranz loading...

With a max capacity of 272 beds, Beechwood Homes (otherwise known as Beechwood Continuing Care) secured the title of New York's top nursing home.

Said the outlet:

Beechwood Homes in Getzville, NY has a short-term rehabilitation rating of High Performing and a long-term care rating of High Performing. It is a very large facility with 272 beds and has nonprofit, church ownership. Beechwood Homes is not a part of a continuing care retirement community. It participates in Medicare and Medicaid.

The facility is a non-profit that is owned by the church. It is ruled by a resident council and is not located within a hospital.

Those interested in checking out the facility can do so by visiting them directly at 2235 Millersport Highway in Getzville or by calling them at 716-458-1905.

Get our free mobile app

In Memoriam: Country Stars Who Died in 2024 Take a moment to remember the country artists, songwriters and industry members who died in 2024. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak

Most Popular Female Celebrities In New York State According to Google search data , these 12 celebrities are the most frequently searched for in New York State. Gallery Credit: Kadie Daye via Canva Image