Have you ever wondered what it's like to have a hawk perch on your hand? There's a place in New York that'll let you experience exactly that - and more!

New York is home to many unique excursions and adventures that allow you to see exotic animals up close. However, not many actually let you physically touch, let alone command them.

For those who enjoy watching hawks, eagles, falcons, owls , vultures, and other birds of prey swoop overhead, you should seriously consider visiting Falconry Excursions in Goshen.

Snow From Storm Fionn Covers Southern Scotland Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images loading...

Family-Friendly Hawk Walk

The wonderful thing about this experience is that there are packages that are perfect for families with children. Imagine the incredible photos you will be able to take!

Falconry Excursions offers two different packages, the family-friendly Halk Walk and the more involved package that's simply titled, "The Excursion."

Wimbledon Tennis Championship - Day Four Carl Court/Getty Images loading...

The Hawk Walk is the original package, which is a one and a half hour visit where participants are introduced to all the birds of prey that live on the premises. You are also provided a glove where the birds can perch on your arm, so you can take incredible photos.

Check out just some of the rare species they have in the video below:

There's also a tour of the woods and a photo op.

The Package for Pros

The more experienced package, The Excursion, runs 3 hours long because it's all about teaching falconry and hunting. This package is all about learning commands and rewarding the birds for listening.

You then work with the hawks to go hunting for various prey like quail, pheasant, rabbit and more. Here's a video showing what you can expect:

The excursions are offered year round and are held from 9am to 2 in the afternoon.

Pricing

Of course, with all unique experiences, it will cost a little more.

Hawk Walks are set at $400 a person while The Excursion is $625 a pop. Chances are the prices are high for the protection of the animals and people. The ongoing avian flu epidemic that has killed countless domesticated and wild birds across the country may also have something to do with the more exclusive pricing.

Also, it seems that with all you're allowed to do with these amazing creatures, you do get the most bang for your buck since not many other places offer experiences like this.

It should be noted the company does not advertise its address and will only relay it once an excursion is booked.

Considering this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity because not many places let the average joe handle birds of prey, it might be the perfect gift for the bird lover in your life. They do offer gift certificates...

Full disclosure: I am already saving my money so I can finally handle my favorite animal, the peregrine falcon. Consider this cool thing to do officially on my bucket list.

50 Iconic New York State Attractions How many of these 50 iconic New York State attractions have you visited? Upstate, Downstate, Capital Region, Adirondacks, Catskills, Western New York, Central New York and everywhere in between. Gallery Credit: Michael Karolyi

3 Immersive Wizard of Oz Attractions in New York Even though time has passed, The Wizard of Oz movie lives on through musicals and plays, museums and hotels. Fast forward to 2023, there are places within New York state that Oz lovers can soak up the information, excitement and memories of this 1939 movie.

Here Are 3 Wizard Of Oz Attractions That You Must See In New York Gallery Credit: Allison Kay